Iron String Press Welcomes Intern

ARYA PATEL

(Photo by Brittany Lesavoy Photography)

COOPERSTOWN—Arya Patel, 15, of Cooperstown, joined Iron Press Inc. as an intern on Monday, December 4. Patel is currently in her sophomore year at Cooperstown Central School.

Iron String Press is the parent company of “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta” and the website, AllOtsego.com.

Apart from writing, Patel enjoys spending time with friends and family and playing sports.

“I have always had a love for writing, especially for writing fiction. When I was approached with the opportunity of this internship, I was very eager to get the best out of this once-in a-lifetime chance,” she said. “I look forward to learning more about different styles and types of writing as I dive into this process more.”

For Patel’s first assignment she was tasked to write about the emotions and audience reaction during the “Distracted Driving” presentation at her school. Patel is vice-president of the CCS chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Since then, she has written an article about Cooperstown being crowned one of the “Merriest Main Streets” on the “TODAY Show.”

“We are excited to have Arya join our team,” said Darla M. Youngs, Iron String Press general manager/senior editor. “Her coverage of the ‘Distracted Driving’ presentation and ‘TODAY Show’ filming was insightful and well composed, and she is only getting started.”

Youngs said Patel brings a fresh perspective to the table, as well as an opportunity to convey the importance and relevance of independent community journalism to a new generation.

“I appreciate the offer which has presented itself to me, and am excited for what this will bring and how I will learn and grow independently as well as learn how to work with others,” Patel added.