Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › It Could Be The Largest Stars, Stripes In County It Could Be The Largest Stars, Stripes In County 08/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People It Could Be The Largest Stars, Stripes In County For the past few days, drivers on Route 28 south of Cooperstown have been remarking on what could be the largest Stars & Stripes in Otsego County, on the Kevin’s Royal Ford lot in Index. It takes quite a breeze to unfurl it, as happened a few minutes ago. In the foreground, flanking Manager Mike Simmons, Burlington Flats, are David Place, left, East Springfield, and Gary Chanin, Worcester. The banner, 20 by 30 feet, was installed last week. If you know of a bigger one locally, email jimk@allotsego.com (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)