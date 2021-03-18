James Decker, 77; Oneontan Farmed In West Winfield

WEST WINFIELD – James Decker, 77, an Oneonta native who farmed here for 40 years, passed away on March 10, 2021.

He left behind his wife of 48 years, Betty (Prouty) Decker, six children, Janet (Howard) Daniels, Mark (Shellianna) Decker, Michael (Lynnette) Decker, Matthew (Laurel) Decker, Martha (Scott) Doty, and Mary (David) Pushlar, 29 grandchildren, and I great grandchild.

Born in Oneonta, James was raised in Otego. In 1975, he and Betty purchased their farm in West Winfield, where they successfully farmed for over 40 years.

James was a member of Faith Chapel Church in Bridgewater, and served in many positions over the years.

A memorial service will be held at Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Oriskany Falls on March 20 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local church or Hospice at www.helioscare.org.