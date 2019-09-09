Jason Corey, 35; Succumbs After Battle With Cancer

SIDNEY – Jason Corey, 35, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Bassett Hospital.

Jason fought a long hard battle with choroidal metastatic melanoma with great courage and silent dignity.

He will always be remembered for his courageous smile, creative mind and loving generosity. Jason took great pride in his gardening skills, was a MacGyver with his innovations, loved his music, playing his guitars and spending his time entertaining and playing with his precious little boy.

Jason married Lisa Jordan on Sept. 29, 2018. She survives him.

Jason was born Jan. 25, 1984, in Binghamton. He started working for Gavin’s Pizza while still in high school, and continued after graduation. Mike Gavin remained his mentor and close friend until his passing. Before he became ill, Jason co-owned Two Doughboys, the Sidney pizza parlor, and then was employed by Bassett Hospital as an environmental technician.

Jason was predeceased by his father: Robert E. Corey; maternal grandfather: Donley D. Wheeler; and paternal grandparents: Herb and Marie Corey.

Along with Lisa, Jason is survived by precious son Jordan James (JJ); his mother and step-father, Cindy and Glenn Skinner; grandmother Darlene D. Wheeler; his sister, Jennifer (Randy) Hartz; nieces: Kailynn and Kendra; in-laws: Dave and Nora Jordan; many special aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Jason’s family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at NYU in NYC. They made Jason feel as if he was one of their own. Thank you to Bassett Medical Center for compassionate care at the end of his fight.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deposit.

Donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice

Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the directions of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.