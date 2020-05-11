Jean Marie Fink, 81; Active In West Laurens Fire Company

WEST ONEONTA – Jean Marie Fink, 81, of West Oneonta, an active member of the West Laurens Fire Department and secretary to its board of fire commissioners, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her own home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Jean was born on May 11, 1938 in Sanitaria Springs, Broome County, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara (Tripp) Hill. On July 27, 1957, Jean married her lifelong love, Ronald Fink, Sr. in Oneonta.

Jean was last employed by MeadWestvaco printing company in Sidney as an assembler. She enjoyed gardening and was a contributing member of TOPS NY 334 in Norwich for 52 years as well as a 48 year member of KOPS.

Jean was a very active member in the West Laurens Fire Department; having served as squad member, Ladies Auxiliary and as the secretary of the Board of Fire Commissioners.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Fink, Sr.; children, Kathleen (Michael) Ross, Carol (Winnard III) Fraser, Elizabeth (Alan) MacHattie, Colleen Utter, David Fink and Ronald (Shelley) Fink, Jr.; 21 Grandchildren; 21 Great-grandchildren; brothers, Victor (Nita) Hill, Marvin (Faith) Hill and Duane (Betty) Hill; sisters, Elaine Neer and Sandy Hill; brother-in-law James Chamberlain, Sr. and several caring nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Ann Chamberlain and brother-in-law, Harvey Neer.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately for the family. Her burial will take place in Laurens Village Cemetery in Laurens, NY.

For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Jean please consider it to the Laurens EMS, 34 Main Street, P.O. Box 164, Laurens, NY 13796 or West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 NY-23, West Oneonta, NY 13861.

Her care has been entrusted to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.