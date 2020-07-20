Jeter, Others In ’20 Class Featured On Hall Website

COOPERSTOWN – As big league baseball makes its season debut, the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, including Derek Jeter this Sunday, will headline a slate of virtual events July 23-26 in honor of what would have been Hall of Fame Weekend 2020.

Class of 2020 members Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will each be spotlighted in hour-long Legends of the Game programs starting at 12 p.m. this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/baseballhall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction of the Class of 2020 has been moved to July 25, 2021. But in anticipation of the return of baseball’s best weekend next summer, these virtual events will feature the Hall of Famers and special guests as they reflect on their careers and the distinction of receiving the game’s greatest honor.

Follow these events on social media via the hashtag #HOF2020. The schedule includes:

Marvin Miller, noon, Thursday, July 23 – Hall of Famer Dave Winfield reflects on the late Marvin Miller’s impact on labor and baseball. The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82, Miller helped usher in free agency and changed the economics of the game.

Larry Walker, noon, Friday, July 24 – Larry Walker became the second Canadian-born Hall of Famer when he was elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January. Fergie Jenkins, who was the first Canadian elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991, will be featured in this program with Walker as the two discuss playing baseball in Canada as youngsters and earning a place in Cooperstown.

Ted Simmons – noon, Saturday, July 25 – The 1982 Milwaukee Brewers powered their way to the American League pennant with an everyday lineup that featured Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Robin Yount. Simmons, a member of the Class of 2020, reunites with Molitor and Yount for this event to reminisce about that Brewers team and their journey to the Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter, noon, Sunday, July 26 – The New York Yankees won five World Series titles from 1996 to 2009, and Derek Jeter was the shortstop in every season. Jeter, elected to the Hall of Fame in January by the BBWAA, will be joined by fellow Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre as they share memories of those teams and the moments that shaped a dynasty.

These events are a part of the Museum’s virtual programming series, and past programs can be found at the Hall of Fame’s YouTube Channel. Check out more upcoming virtual events at baseballhall.org/events.

Connect with the Museum through all the Hall of Fame’s online offerings, including: