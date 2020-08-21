By: Jim Kevlin  08/21/2020  5:09 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamJocelyn A. Rauscher’s Life Will Be Celebrated Sept. 5 At Home

Jocelyn A. Rauscher’s Life Will Be Celebrated Sept. 5 At Home

 08/21/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM:  Jocelyn A. Rauscher’s

Life Will Be Celebrated Sept. 5 At Home

Jocelyn Rauscher

COOPERSTOWN – The life of Jocelyn Alice Rauscher will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 5, at 484 Roscoe Jones Road in Cooperstown.

Jocelyn, a talented artist, mother of five, grandmother of eight and devoted wife of 48 years, passed away April 16, 2020.  Her warmth, love and laughter filled our spirits with joy.

The family requests that guests come prepared to share their thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of her. Though we grieve our loss, there is joy too, in having known and loved such a special person.

Because of COVID-19, only 50 can be accommodated at one time. Masks are required. Please RVSP and indicate which time you’d like to attend. The options are 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, or 3:30 p.m. A reception with light food and beverages will be catered by Lucy Townsend.

RSVP to jeepgal31@hotmail or 607-376-1551.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code