Letter from Waldo Johnston

In Defense of the President

Why are these vicious attempts to destroy Trump failing? And how will removing him save our democracy?

Many folks detest Donald J. Trump

They call him a tyrant, a Nazi, a chump.

Then they loot, hurl bottles, and smash

While torching cars and dumpsters of trash…

As his approvals continue to jump.

Waldo Johnston

Vero Beach, Florida and Cooperstown