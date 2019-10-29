Joseph J. Kenyon III, 86, Worcester; Served On County Board For 20 Years

IN MEMORIAM

WORCESTER – Joseph J. Kenyon III, who brought community planning to Worcester and served on the county Board of Representatives for 20 years, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.

He was born June 2, 1933, in Kearny, N.J., the son of Joseph J. Kenyon Sr. and Alma Carlson Kenyon.

Upon graduating from Worcester Central School, he enlisted in the Air Force and served with the 60th Fighter Squadron during the Korean War.

He fell in love with Mildred Gran and they were married on June 16, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Worcester.

He helped establish the first planning board in the Town of Worcester and became its first chairman. He later helped establish the first Otsego County Planning Board and became its first chairman. He also served as chairman of the Southern Tier Regional Development Board.

He was elected as the first representative from District 6 on the County Board of Representatives and served for 20 years from 1970 to 1990. He championed many changes in county government and became known as the most effective voice on the Otsego County Board.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mildred Kenyon of 63 years; children, Stephen and Nancy Kenyon, Essex Junction, Vt., Carol and Jeffrey Wittig, Manlius, Dr. William and Ellen Kenyon, Ipswich, Mass., Sandra Fancher and Whitaker Raymond, Clifton Park, Mark and Lori Kenyon, Binghamton, Jodi and Kim Peckham Kenyon, Beverly, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Albert Kenyon, Alfred (Joyce) Kenyon, Harold (Janet) Kenyon, Alma Price, Richard (Carol) Kenyon, Joy Campiglia, Marion (Gilbert) French, James (Pamela) Kenyon; sister-in-law, Adeline Kenyon; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Kenyon.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Main St., Worcester. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Heller & Skinner Funeral Home.