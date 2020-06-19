Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Juneteenth Attendees Encouraged To ‘Speak Out’ Against Injustice Juneteenth Attendees Encouraged To ‘Speak Out’ Against Injustice 06/19/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Juneteenth Attendees Told ‘Speak Out’ Against Injustice Michelle Osterhoudt, former Oneonta City teacher and Common Council member, told the crowd gathered in Neahwa Park that as recently as two weeks ago, she was called a racial slur while out in the city with her daughter. “When you see an act of hatred, you need to speak out,” she said. “Because when you don’t, you allow that injustice to happen.” Osterhoudt was on hand to speak as part of the Juneteenth celebration, which brought art, dance, music and speakers to the park to celebrate the anniversary of the final emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)