Katherine I. Wood, 85, Cherry Valley

IN MEMORIAM: Katherine I. Wood, 85

CHERRY VALLEY – Katherine I. Wood unexpectedly passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at Cooperstown Center.

Born on July 3, 1934, she was predeceased by her husband Milton Wood Sr. in 1991.

Surviving are her children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and other family members.

There will be a Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Tryon Inn, Cherry Valley.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.

