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Letter from Al Keck

Creation of a Combo Cover

I greatly appreciate that you printed my Induction Day Cover in your April 9 issue. It not only covers the induction of David Ortiz on July 24, 2022, but also the earlier induction of Mariano Rivera on July 21, 2019. I had to hold onto the Rivera cover for three years before acquiring the Ortiz cancellation.

On the original Mariano Rivera cover, I used the Yankee Stadium stamp, and the one cent Panama Pacific stamp from 1913 (#397 in the Scott stamp catalogue) which cost me $13.00 each because, as we know, Mariano Rivera is Panamanian. The 20 cent Jackie Robinson stamp was chosen to make the postal rate, as both he and Mariano wore number 42 on their jerseys.

As David Ortiz was a Boston Red Sox player, I chose the Fenway Park stamp for his induction. In addition, I chose the Forever baseball stamp to make the postage rate, as it visually integrates with the two baseballs in the Induction Day cancels.

I thought the cover creator should share his thought process. I have covers of other Hall of Fame inductees that are equally worthy of illustration and explanation. I deeply appreciate your exposure of my work.

Al Keck
Cooperstown

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