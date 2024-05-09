Letter from Lang Keith

ZBA Should Do the Right Thing

For the past five years or so, I have been one of the volunteer coaches at the Otsego Area Rowing facility at Brookwood Point, the Otsego Land Trust’s permitted recreational area. Other coaches and I have introduced adults, local youth, physically challenged kids and disabled veterans to the great sport of rowing. Some of our youth have become skillful enough to compete in local regattas.

The existing OAR site is a beach launch next door to the Otsego Sailing Club.

Launching boats over slippery rocks is difficult. It is especially difficult for our disabled rowers. The original OLT master plan showed non-motorized boat access on the north side of Brookwood, but a dilapidated, unusable pedestrian bridge made that impossible. The bridge has now been rebuilt. That allows OLT to relocate the canoe, kayak, paddle board, and rowing shell access to the north and to install a floating dock. Launching from a floating dock is certainly more convenient and an order of magnitude safer than beach launching. It also precludes interfering with the sailing club’s operations.

In order to reach the new dock, a walkway must be constructed. Since the raised walkway will cross the Otsego Lake Shoreline Protection Area, the Town of Otsego has required the issuance of a variance to permit its construction. OLT has applied for the required variance. Unfortunately, the application has stirred up opposition from some of Brookwood’s neighbors.

I write because that opposition seems to be based on two incorrect premises: one, that the Zoning Board of Appeals will permit the installation of a dock, and; two, that approval of the variance will allow OLT to operate a recreational facility including a commercial paddleboard rental operation.

First, as the ZBA made clear at a recent hearing, the ZBA does not issue dock permits. Dock permits are issued by a state agency, the DEC. Second, almost nine years ago the OLT applied for, and was granted, a permit to operate a recreational facility. OLT’s application included its intent to allow a third party to operate a commercial kayak/paddleboard rental facility. The application also contained a provision that a non-motorized boat launch would be provided.

At least one Brookwood neighbor has complained of traffic. But the operation of a recreational facility, perforce involves traffic. OLT’s permit application anticipated some 50 visits a day. In the years I’ve been involved with OAR, the most visits I’ve seen is 12, when we conduct youth camps twice a summer.

Other opponents are asking the ZBA to impose special conditions on the OLT’s recreational facility. Aside from the fact that a new walkway hardly creates the need for such conditions, the Planning Commission, when it issued OLT a recreational use permit, wrote in the Special Conditions of Approval section: “NONE.”

No one likes change. But this change is well within the permit’s recreational use parameters. I submit that we are extremely fortunate that a charitable organization stepped up to acquire and maintain Brookwood Point. Thanks to OLT all of us, not just a privileged few, have access to a lovely lakeside area and Lake Otsego. We can visit its gardens, walk on its trails, birdwatch, picnic, kayak, paddleboard, and yes, row, all because nine years ago OLT decided to provide our community with a wonderful recreational area.

I hope the ZBA will do the right thing and approve the application.

Lang Keith

Cooperstown