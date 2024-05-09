Letter from Vera Talevi

Not Happy with OLT

My subject is the Otsego Land Trust and further commercialization of the Brookwood Point property formerly owned by Bob and Harry Cook, which is now owned by OLT.

OLT wants to expand use of its 22-acre site to allow for greater access and use by the general public. The property, when Bruno and I purchased the house in which I now live, was owned by Bob and Harry Cook. It was for single-family use—just Bob and Harry. Sadly, Bob and Harry eventually passed away and their home fell into disrepair. Eventually, the property was transferred to OLT.

Ordinarily, I would have loved to have OLT as a neighbor. Believing that OLT holds itself out as an organization dedicated to preserving land in its natural state, I was pleased to have OLT as a neighbor. However, OLT’s conduct, as it affects my enjoyment of my home, has caused me both stress and distress.

OLT has asked the Town of Otsego Zoning Board of Appeals to vary the terms of the town’s land use law to allow it to encourage more people (and cars) to access its property for boating, weddings, and other gatherings of any number of people. I share the driveway used by OLT, with OLT as a neighbor. There should be no alcohol, no tents, children should be accompanied by an adult, daily hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. should be posted, seasonal months should be posted, and no amplified music should be allowed.

The next meeting of the ZBA is Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in the Town of Otsego Town Hall. Such uses would be in addition to the commercial rental of kayaks and boats OLT already allows on the property. I have asked OLT to agree to conditions that would lessen the impact of their increased commercialization but, so far, I have heard only crickets from OLT’s side of the fence.

In addition, OLT is in the process of asking the Town of Otsego Planning Board to approve a site plan that will permit it to move its launch site to a location that will allow more boats and people –without security and no check-in and check-out provided.

More boats and renting space are a greater commercialization of the property than the Cooks ever envisioned.

If you agree with my position against granting variances without conditions, sought by OLT from the Town of Otsego ZBA, or the site plan approval from the Town of Otsego Planning Board, please contact the decision-makers of the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Vera Talevi

Cooperstown