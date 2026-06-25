Drawing by Lavern Kelley, 1948. (Photo provided)

Kelley’s Works To Be Discussed

MIDDLEFIELD—The Art Garage, 89 Beaver Meadow Road, will host a Lavern Kelley (1928-1998) discussion on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. This is the final program associated with the exhibition “Artists (Obsessed),” a four-person show.

Art Garage founding director and curator Sydney Waller and established artist and longtime folk art collector Tom Nussbaum will discuss Kelley’s work. They will focus in particular on the dozens of two-sided drawings featured in the current show. The gallery will open at 3:30. Reservations are recommended by texting or calling (315) 941-9607 or by e-mailing leartgarage@gmail.com. The Art Garage is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. and daily by appointment.

“Artists (Obsessed)” has been extended through Tuesday, July 14. The exhibition features a number of Kelley’s less well-known pencil drawings: All reference various aspects of trucks and farm equipment, sometimes depicting hard-working loggers and farmers for scale. Others are sparsely or fully colored with crayon, and exhibit a range of agricultural activities as done in the 1940s. Most are two-sided to save paper and were created after chores on winter nights.

Tom Nussbaum is an acclaimed American artist and sculptor who creates diverse art, including large-scale installations, animations, and children’s books. His work was recently featured in a major solo exhibition at the Montclair Art Museum. His extensive art collection of self-taught artists includes a number of Lavern Kelley pieces.

The Art Garage represents Kelley’s estate of drawings, carvings, figures, and composed photographs, which it periodically shares with museums, galleries, and private collectors.