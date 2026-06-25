Mayor Highlights Veterans, Student Successes and Community Engagement at June Meeting

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

ONEONTA

The June 2 meeting of the City of Oneonta Common Council opened with a broad set of updates from Mayor Daniel Buttermann, who used his comment period to spotlight the city’s veterans, celebrate student achievements, and reflect on growing civic participation. The meeting also featured emotional public comments and a detailed presentation on the city’s nationally recognized VITA tax‑assistance program, underscoring a theme of community involvement and local pride.

Mayor Buttermann began by honoring Timothy O’Donnell, the Oneonta Veterans Outreach Center’s June Veteran of the Month. O’Donnell served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, including a tour in Vietnam. Buttermann noted O’Donnell’s extensive list of commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters (signifying that the service member has received the medal three times), the Combat Infantry Badge and the New York State Medal for Valor.

“It was very nice to meet him today and talk about his service,” Buttermann said, adding that O’Donnell’s family attended the ceremony.

The mayor praised the Oneonta Veterans Outreach Center’s monthly luncheons, which he said have grown steadily in popularity since launching last November: “Each month there’s more people there. It’s really great to see this as a community‑building event.”

Buttermann said the gatherings have drawn notable visitors, including Congressman Josh Riley, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, and New York State Commissioner of Veteran Services Viviana M. DeCohen, who recently presented certificates in recognition of the work of center staff members Gary Flaherty and Kerri Lincoln.

Shifting to student achievements, Buttermann highlighted Oneonta’s recognition as one of the Best Communities for Music Education (2026) by the NAMM Foundation.

“It speaks very highly of the music program and the number of students our teachers are able to reach,” he said, praising the district’s educators and the positive experiences they create for students.

Buttermann also celebrated a series of athletic accomplishments. Oneonta High School sophomore pitcher Jenevie Gallusser was named Student Athlete of the Week by “The Daily Star” after recording her 200th strikeout.

“They couldn’t keep her off base, nor did she let anyone on base,” Buttermann said.

The following week, sprinter Cassidy Howard earned the same honor after setting two meet records at the Doug Quinney Invitational. Buttermann also recognized Nolan Stark, who pitched a perfect game for the Yellowjackets, striking out nine batters in five innings.

Public comment brought a mix of infrastructure concerns and heartfelt advocacy. Josephine Becker, a recent Hartwick College graduate, urged the city to address deteriorating pavement on East Street.

“The roads are still pretty gnarly…it’s kind of wearing down my tires,” she said, noting that while part of the roadway has been repaired, a significant stretch remains in poor condition.

Becker also spoke about Pridefest 2026 and the Trans Memorial she and her roommate are creating. She emphasized the local impact of anti‑trans violence and instability.

“Our struggle is not just a national crisis. It’s here in Oneonta as well,” she said.

The memorial will include a dedicated section honoring trans New Yorkers who have died in recent years due to homicide or suicide.

The meeting’s most detailed presentation came from Assistant Professor Li Luo of Hartwick College, director of the IRS‑supported VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. Luo reported that the program has served 7,853 families over seven years, returning more than $6.83 million to the community through refunds and credits.

“Yes, it’s free—free of charge and free of errors,” she said, noting the program’s zero‑error record and 100 percent acceptance rate.

Luo emphasized the program’s community impact, including service to veterans, seniors, low‑income families, people with disabilities and refugees. She also highlighted Oneonta’s national visibility through IRS symposiums and VITA conferences.

“People from at least 44 states have already learned about a small city called Oneonta,” she said, adding that the city’s support has been essential to the program’s success.

Presenting the city with an IRS certification and a Department of Treasury letter, she said, “We cannot thank you enough. As I keep saying, it’s not just one year, one mayor and one people. It’s the whole community’s support. Thank you so much.”

Committee reports covered sidewalk‑repair prioritization, downtown parking discussions, and approval of Water Street closures for SUNY Oneonta’s Bites, Beats and Blocks event. The council also approved a license to publicly stream U.S. Men’s National Team soccer matches on Water Street, aiming to create a new community gathering opportunity.

The June Common Council meeting came to a close with a sense of momentum, from veterans and students to civic engagement and financial literacy, reflecting a community with plenty to celebrate and plenty still to discuss during the summer months.