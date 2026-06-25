In attendance at the Otsego County Bar Association’s Law Day on behalf of Welcome Home Cooperstown were Dr. Anush Patel, Arya Patel, Ann Brown, Polly Messenger, Alan Kozak, Bob Birch, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Karen Katz. (Photo provided)

‘Welcome Home Cooperstown’ Wins Law Day Award

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

The theme was “The Rule of Law and the American Dream” on Friday, May 8 when the Otsego County Bar Association hosted its annual Law Day celebration at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown. The keynote speaker was the Honorable Joseph A. Zayas, chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System. In the audience were community members, presiding judges, lawyers, and winners of the various awards, including the Ginsburg-Scalia Award, the Liberty Bell Award, and the Martin Tillapaugh Distinguished Advocate Award.

The ceremony began with greetings and a welcome by Otsego County Family Court Attorney and Otsego County Bar Association President Sarah E. Cowen, followed by the invocation by Pastor Paul Messner of the Otsego County Lutheran Parish. Local Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance, with Law Day comments by Aaron Marcus, New York State assistant attorney general. The keynote speaker, Zayas, was introduced by Sixth Judicial District Administrative Judge Hon. Eugene D. Faughnan.

In keeping with this year’s Law Day theme, Zayas recounted his dream to become a successful judge while growing up, despite coming from humble beginnings.

He spoke about Otsego County being the birthplace for the Rural Pathways Program, an initiative designed to attract lawyers to rural areas, and the importance the Otsego County Bar Association holds in carrying out the rule of law.

Zayas referred to the American Dream as being both spiritual and emotional and, in the current social climate, he stressed the importance of making the American Dream available to all. He also referred to the political climate, saying he believes systems such as checks and balances are in danger if the country stays its current course. Zayas reiterated that an essential part of following the law and maintaining the American Dream is coming together to create a unified front. His keynote address was in remembrance of Joseph T. Pondolfino, a distinguished member of the Otsego County and New York State bar associations who had been practicing law for almost 60 years upon his passing in August 2025.

Each year during the Law Day ceremony, numerous accolades are bestowed. In honor of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, the Ginsburg-Scalia Award is given to those who bring people together, despite their differences. Ginsburg and Scalia disagreed on many topics, but respected each other and brought civil discourse to the court. The 2026 winner of the Ginsburg-Scalia Award was “Welcome Home Cooperstown,” a group which holds themed monthly meet and greets at the Cooperstown Village Hall intended to bring together both longtime and new members of the Cooperstown community. The award was presented by Robert W. Birch, who described the honor as “bringing people from different backgrounds together civilly,” in the spirit of Ginsburg and Scalia. Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh accepted the award on behalf of Welcome Home Cooperstown, which meets next on Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. Tillapaugh, along with Karen Katz, Lynne Mebust and Dr. Anush Patel, shared a vital role in launching the Welcome Home Cooperstown program.

Attorney Alex Chiles presented the Liberty Bell Award, given to a graduating high-school senior, which includes a scholarship. A number of Otsego County schools participate each year, selecting one senior to take part in the competition. Participating seniors must then undergo an interview process and write an essay. Winners are announced at the Law Day celebration. From 11 schools, three students were chosen—third place, runner-up and first place. This year, the third-place winner was Alena Hahn from Worcester Central School. Runner-up Ryleigh Williams is from Laurens Central School, and the winner of the 2026 Liberty Bell Award was Ethan All, from Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.

The final award of the day, The Martin Tillapaugh Distinguished Advocate Award—meant to honor an individual who will bridge the gap to help others—was presented by Attorney Lauren Glynn in honor of lawyer Martin Tillapaugh, a Cooperstown resident and long-standing member of the Otsego County Bar Association. CV-S senior Ethan All was the winner of this award as well.

Speaking to Martin Tillapaugh, All said, “I am absolutely honored to have this award dedicated to me at this long-standing celebration. The individuals in this room have created an incredible environment and I am honored.”

Although the award in his name came as a surprise to Tillapaugh, those in attendance agreed that it was well deserved.

Following the Law Day celebration, attendees moved from the courthouse to a luncheon at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, where individuals were treated to a meal and mingled with each other. In a conversation with AllOtsego, Madison County Judge Michael St. Leger said, “This is the best Law Day in the state,” attesting to the hard work and dedication required by Otsego County organizers to make the event possible each year.

Leger acknowledged that many jurists aspire to be fair judges and often come from humble beginnings. He further echoed the importance of the Zayas speech, saying, “Judge Zayas summed it up by talking about how important Law Day and the legal system is in achieving the American Dream.”

Arya Patel is a 2026 graduate of Cooperstown Central School.