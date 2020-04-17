Kennedy, Martin, Wooden Make State All-State Team

COOPERSTOWN – CCS junior John Kennedy landed on the Class C 2nd team NYSSWA all-state boys basketball team. Kennedy averaged 17.3 points a game and led the Hawkeyes to the Section 3 Class C championship game this season.

Edmeston’s Josh Martin was also a 2nd team selection for Class D. Martin, a junior. averaged 22 points a game and helped the Panthers win their second consecutive Tri-Valley League title this season.

Oneonta’s Graham Wooden was selected third team in Class B. Wooden, a senior, was the ‘Jackets team leader averaging 21.2 points a game. He will play basketball next season for D2 Mansfield University.

Other locals being named Honorable Mention include Laurens’ Jordan Weir, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s Gavin Bonczkowski; and Richfield Springs’ Cameron Duncan.