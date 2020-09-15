Knapp, Partridge Seek Seat On Village Board In Milford

MILFORD – In addition to Cooperstown, the polls are open in Milford until 9 p.m. today, where two candidates, Kathleen Knapp and Austin Partridge, are competing for one vacancy on the Village Board, according to Village Clerk Kitty Ruling.

The two, who are not running under a party label, are seek to succeed Village Trustee David West, who decided not to run again. The polling place is Village Hall on South Main Street.

Cooperstown and Milford are the only two of the nine villages in Otsego County with contested races this year.