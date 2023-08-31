Letter from Michael P. Lachance

Senior Picnic was ‘Spectacular’

On behalf of the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens, I write to express our gratitude for the success of the 2023 Annual Otsego County Senior Citizens Picnic. It was held at the Glimmerglass State Park on August 9 and had 212 registered seniors for the event. The day was spectacular! The weather favored folks to leave their homes, enjoy each other’s company over lunch catered by Mel’s at 22, participate in either the guided hike or stroll led by OCCA intern Nick, listen to the songs of the 70s by singers Jim and Marion Dorn, and try their luck at Bingo. The volunteers for the event were energetic, enthusiastic, and quick to offer assistance, making the picnic safe and fun for everyone no matter their physical limitations.

There were a number of area sponsors that made this event a success: Stagecoach, Stewarts’ Shops, Otsego County Dairy Promotion, Hannaford, Cooperstown Center, Chestnut Park/Robinson Terrace, Aqua Valley, Price Chopper, BJs, Walmart, Cooperstown Fire Department and Springfield Center EMS. NYCM has recently made a generous donation to initiate the planning of next year’s picnic.

We look forward to next year’s picnic for Otsego County adults, 60 and over.

Michael P. Lachance

President

Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens