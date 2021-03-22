Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Largest OPD Class Sworn In At Park Largest OPD Class Sworn In At Park 03/22/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People NEXT STOP, POLICE ACADEMY Largest OPD Class Sworn In At Park Oneonta Police Chief Chris Witzenberg, left, and Mayor Gary Herzig flank the latest class of OPD officers – at seven, the largest on record – that were sworn in this morning at Neahwa Park, in recognition of social-distancing concerns. From left are Michael Angellotti, Christian Cooper, Bryce Kohout, Michael Pedulla II, Carson Pochkar, Thomas Steinberg and Karolina Stypulkowsi. The seven begin their studies this Thursday at the Broome County Police Academy, and will join the local police force in six months. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)