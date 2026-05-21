Soloists Arjun Verma and Naren Budhakar were accompanied by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Maciej Żółtowski. (Photo provided)

Lasting Impressions by T. Stephen Wager

Bach Meets Bengal in Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown was treated to a rare concert on March 21 at Christ Church in Cooperstown. World-renowned sitarist Arjun Verma and tablist Naren Budhakar were soloists with the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra in another of the orchestra’s exceedingly inventive style of programming. “Bach in Bengal” was a unique, across-the-centuries collaboration between two masters of the East and West and was the inspiration for the project.

Ali Akbar Khan, often referred to as the “J.S. Bach of the East,” created his own take on the traditional bourrée by Bach and added stylish variations in the profoundly majestic style of North Indian classical music. The two genres fit together very well, resulting in a charming blend.

Next came variations on the Indian classical raga, which allowed Messrs. Verma and Budhakar to shine. Both were easily enjoying sharing the jewels of their cultural heritage in a manner that was fresh, modern and relevant. Following intermission, Arjun Verma’s “Indian Baroque Suite” concluded this fascinating concert. Variations on a Monteverdi ritornello (from his own opera, “Orfeo”) and a classical raga were very engaging. What came as the third movement was most fascinating of all. A “Lute Concerto” by Johann Fasch, in which Mr. Verma’s sitar weaved amongst the baroque lines adding touches of Indian ornamentation in addition to the playing of traditional phrases. Fascinating, and captivating, to say the least.

The soloists were accompanied by the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Maciej Żółtowski. Not only is Maestro Żółtowsk a great orchestra “builder,” but he shaped his orchestra into a finely tuned partner for these complex, integrated works. It seems difficult to believe that many conductors would like to, or even could, offer such sensitive accompaniments and engage in such a highly creative manner in building bridges between diverse cultures. The performance offered a genuinely revolutionary listening experience that was met with a thunderous standing ovation from a packed house. The soloists and the orchestra could no longer resist, and offered a masterpiece of an encore: a composition by Ali Akbar Khan, “Power of Joy.” It was a joyous and thrilling conclusion to a landmark afternoon of bridge-building through music.

T. Stephen Wager is a regular contributor to “The Freemans’ Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta.”