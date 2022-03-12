League sends three Otsego County students to Albany

Three County students headed to Albany for government workshop

Left to right, Anne Walker, Jordan Forbes, and Olivia Loewenguth

Three Otsego County students will be among 60 New York high-schoolers traveling to Albany May 22-25 for the League of Women Voters 22nd annual Students Inside Albany conference, where they will learn about state government.

Jordan Forbes of Oneonta, Olivia Loewenguth of Fly Creek, and Anne Walker of Schenevus will be among 60 students from around the state learning the ins-and-outs of state government, participate in a series of interactive lectures on the state budget process, the roles of lobbyists in the legislative process, media in politics, citizen rights to access government information, and the move to reform state government.

The students also will tour the state Capitol and shadow their senators and members of Assembly on the chambers’ floors during afternoon sessions. The League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation sponsors the three-day event.

“I want to congratulate Olivia, Anne, and Jordan,” said Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of the Cooperstown Area League. “They are impressive young women and we are happy they each will get this experience in Albany.”

“We also want to thank all the candidates who applied for the scholarship,” said Maria Kaltenbach, the Cooperstown League’s coordinator for Students Inside Albany. Lisa Samols coordinated the process for the Oneonta League.