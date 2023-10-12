League Sets Candidates Debate for Town of Hartwick Council

HARTWICK—The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will hold a debate for candidates for Town of Hartwick Council on Thursday, October 19 from 7-9 p.m. at Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205, Hartwick. The event is open to the public. Three of the four candidates running for the two open seats on Hartwick’s Town Council, Jason Blaske (REP), Thomas J. Murphy (REP), and Pat Ryan (PRY), will be at the debate; candidate Bryan LoRusso (CON) was invited to participate but declined. At the polls, registered voters from Hartwick will vote for up to two candidates for Town Council.

The League also invited both candidates for Town of Hartwick Supervisor to attend the debate. Dylan Arnot, (VPO) was willing to debate, and Robert O’Brien (REP) declined to participate. The League only conducts a debate when there are at least two candidates from opposing parties for each race. Since only one candidate for town supervisor agreed to attend the debate, there will be no debate for town supervisor.

“The League is a non-partisan political organization,” noted Maureen Murray, co-president of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area, “and we believe that providing a forum where citizens can meet and engage in dialog on local issues with the candidates is important to democracy and an informed citizenry.”

A League member will moderate the debate. Candidates will make timed opening and closing statements and the audience may submit written questions at the event or pose questions directly from the floor. The League of Women Voters, a non-partisan political membership organization, believes that providing a forum for citizens to meet and engage in dialogue on local issues is important to democracy and an engaged citizenry.

Election Day is November 7. Early voting runs from Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5 at two locations—Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta and Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Early voting hours are from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the other days. The last day to register to vote is October 28. Further information is available at www.lwvcooperstownarea.org or by calling (607) 547-2853 or e-mailing coopmurray@msn.com.