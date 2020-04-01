Leaving Nature Behind, Earth Fest Goes Digital

5 Days Of Virtual Events Planned

COOPERSTOWN – Due to the coronavirus threat, Otsego County Conservation Association is taking the annual Earth Festival online, the OCCA announced this afternoon.

The event, originally scheduled for April 18, will instead be a five-day event taking place online. This is the 15th year the Earth Festival is showcasing local environmentally themed organizations and businesses.

“We wanted to find a way to help people celebrate the earth, learn about new earth-focused groups and products and connect with like-minded people,” said OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant.

The new event will include informational webinars, digital “coffee talks” and demonstrations, and a scavenger hunt. Activities will be focused around Earth Festival’s 2020 theme, ‘Reduce’ and will include tips on reducing home energy use, solid waste, food bills – even stress.

Traditionally, the Earth Festival began with a bird walk led by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, which this year will present Dr. Donna Vogler discussion “Slogs Through Bogs: Beauty, Loss, and Preservation,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17. Learn how to participate at www.doas.us.

Saturday the 18th, Heat Smart Otsego, Delaware River Solar and Community Energy Engagement will show you how to save energy on your home. The 19th, there will be a digital coffee talk on reducing household waste; and on the 20th, reducing food b ills.

April 21 is Get Outside Day, an all-day digital scavenger hunt that allows participants to maintain social distancing but get back in touch with nature.

The celebration ends on the 22nd, with “Earth Day: The Bigger Picture”, an all-day digital event of local, regional, country and world-wide informational sessions to keep people informed of global activities and issues.

Preregister at occainfo.org/earth-festival