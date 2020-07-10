Leroy Charles Klein, 78; Oneonta Native Was Retired Contractor

ONEONTA – Oneonta native Leroy Charles Klein, 78, of Keystone Heights, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a tractor accident.

He was born May 31, 1942, in Oneonta, to Edward and Doris (Earing) Klein. Mr. Klein served in the Navy and was a retired contractor. He was Episcopalian and loved staying busy doing odds and ends.

In addition to his father his son Wayne Klein and brothers Philip Klein and Paul Klein had also preceded him death. Mr. Klein leaves behind is daughters Shawn McClure (Robert) of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Jannell Davisson of West Columbia, S.C.

Also surviving is his 96-year-old mother Doris (Earing) Klein of Keystone Heights, along with his three brothers Tom Klein (Lyn) of Brunswick, Ga., Robert “Bob” Klein (Kay) of Edmond, Okla., Theodore Klein (Nery)of Bryon, Kansas, and his sister Mary Paddock (Ray) of Keystone Heights.

He was lovingly called “Grandpa” by Allison Rouse, Brad Whittle, Lisa Howard, Clinton Davisson, Krystal Davisson and Jacob Klein along with 10 great grandchildren and a host of additional family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com