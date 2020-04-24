Let Counties Like Otsego Be 1st To Normalize

ADMIN COMMITTEE ASKS:

Full Board May Act May 7

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The county board will be asked to ally itself with similar counties – Schoharie, Delaware and Chenango, for instance – to be first in line to phase out of the coronavirus shutdown, county Rep. Meg Kennedy, R-Hartwick/Milford/New Lisbon, said this evening.

When it met earlier this month, Kennedy said, the county board’s Administration Committee, which she chairs, unanimously approved a resolution, which is still being drafted, asking Governor Cuomo to combine counties with like qualities – rural, with low COVID-19 infestations – in deciding which areas enter the “new normal” first.

The governor should be open to the idea, said Kennedy, because the resolution is in line with the approach he’s suggested.

Cuomo’s idea is to open Upstate one Regional Economic Development District at a time – the state has 10 such districts. But, the county board vice chair pointed out, the Mohawk Valley district includes rural Otsego, and also more urban communities – Utica, Herkimer and so on.

In Utica’s Oneida County, for instance, 343 people have tested positive to the coronavirus. In Otsego, only 57 as of today.

Kennedy said her committee approved the resolution unanimously, and she expects the full county board to do the same when it next meets May 7, because it is based on good science and in line with CDC policy.