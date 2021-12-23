Letter: ‘Pot’tersville

To the Editor:

Frank Capra’s classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” was set in the fictitious village of Bedford Falls, modeled after the real town of Seneca Falls, New York.

In the movie, in an alternative reality, the town declines into Pottersville, where the protagonist George Bailey gets drunk in a bar that was not in Bedford Falls. The salient cinematic difference between the two towns can be summed up as bad zoning: Pottersville’s main street is festooned with bars. Bedford Falls is not.

Caution is advised. If Cooperstown greenlights “cannabis dispensaries” it should zone them off Main Street. Like way out, man.

The patrons will surely find the dispensary, even without a bell.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown