This Week – 03-17-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 17, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Ukranian emigre Liona Yezhova with son Joshua Echavarria with the Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees on the steps of the village library of Cooperstown where they voted to raise the Ukrainian flag in support of the now war-ravaged nation. Visit www.allotsego.com/cooperstown-raises-ukraine-flag-at-village-hall/ for the full story.

FRONT PAGE

Otsego County officials wonder how state’s pot store preference will affect local licensures

Georgia’s parachuting spiders: can they make it this far north?

Obituary: Dr. Emery Herman, Cooperstown pillar

Inside The Paper

‘Newsies’ on tap for this weekend in Oneonta

Cooperstown Central stages ‘Puffs’ production

Otsego County Boy Scouts selling Camp Henderson

Otsego County Chamber hosts labor law update

Cooperstown Central hosts ‘Be The Match’ Bone Marrow Drive

Farmers’ Museum opens spring workshop season

Perspectives

Editorial

‘Justice Involved’ requires judicial discretion

COLUMNS

My mad map to March Madness madness

Springbrook plans for Oneonta’s “Ford on Main”

History Column

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Long live free Ukraine

‘Wabbits’ column was way off base and despicable

Northrup on new pot stores

Editors Policy

OBITUARIES

Amelia ‘Molly’ E. Holtje

Joseph A. Vagliardo

David William Ring

Sarah Bolton Tarr

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

