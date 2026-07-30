Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Robin Lettis

Is Cooperstown Still Special?

What a contrast! “Bound Volumes” from July 1991 noted NBC News asked, “Why is Cooperstown so special?” Hank and Henry Nichols explained, “We’re proud of the community—we live in an informed community.” They knew it could have been different. It was in some other towns.

In July 2026 we find reports of a business owner who seems to have never learned how to share. A right of way used for decades by neighboring businesses is now disputed. Hard to understand and I can’t imagine his business is gaining local friends.

And then there is Becky, the local face of friendliness and helpfulness to grocery shoppers. It is so sad to no longer see her and hear her friendly greetings to so many. What has that store lost?

Why is Cooperstown so special? Makes you wonder…

Robin Lettis
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Mom’s Personal Story Drives Upcoming Short Film

For Cooperstown resident Heather Grace Sharpe, “Beneath the Silence” is more than a film project. It is a deeply personal story inspired by her experiences as a single mother and a reflection of struggles many parents face behind closed doors.…
July 30, 2026

Ballroom Reno Completes Historical Society’s Restoration Work

The ballroom at 183 Main Street stands as just one of three to have ever been constructed along Main Street in Oneonta. After the building was completed in 1866, the venue served for decades as a place to gather for live music, meetings and a variety of social events.…
July 30, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE