Letter from Robin Lettis

Is Cooperstown Still Special?

What a contrast! “Bound Volumes” from July 1991 noted NBC News asked, “Why is Cooperstown so special?” Hank and Henry Nichols explained, “We’re proud of the community—we live in an informed community.” They knew it could have been different. It was in some other towns.

In July 2026 we find reports of a business owner who seems to have never learned how to share. A right of way used for decades by neighboring businesses is now disputed. Hard to understand and I can’t imagine his business is gaining local friends.

And then there is Becky, the local face of friendliness and helpfulness to grocery shoppers. It is so sad to no longer see her and hear her friendly greetings to so many. What has that store lost?

Why is Cooperstown so special? Makes you wonder…

Robin Lettis

Cooperstown