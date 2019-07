Hundreds of local folks and visitors listened to the Community Concert Band, directed by Julie Solomon, performed “Stars & Stripes Forever” this evening in Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park, with Otsego Lake as a backdrop. Fireworks followed to rousing applause. With fireworks last evening in Oneonta, and parades there and in Springfield Center, this evening’s activities signalled the end of this year’s Fourth of July celebration. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)