Lions, Rotary Collaborate On Susquehanna Cleanup

Lions, Rotarians, the OCCA and SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station are collaborating today in the annual cleanup of the Susquehanna River between Council Rock and the Mill Street bridge at Cooperstown. Conferring at the outset are, from left, Rotarian Mike Jerome, OCCA’s Jeff O’Handley, Lion John Rowley and Chris Maier of the BFS diving team. At right is Rev. Elsie Rhodes, a Rotarian. Inset, a crew begins by retrieving a tire and other material. (Photos by Judith Steiner-Grin, Ed Rowley.