Lions want to revive Winter Carnival for 2023

The Cooperstown Lions Club wants to bring back the Winter Carnival in 2023 and is looking for the public’s input on how best to do it.

The Club will host a public interest meeting for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival at Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, Saturday, April 2, at 2:00 pm. Club members will discuss the recent history of the Winter Carnival and the challenges and experiences of previous committees, with an end goal of constructing a committee for the 2023 Cooperstown Winter Carnival.

The Cooperstown Lions Club welcomes all stakeholders and community members to participate in this meeting to help shape the vision of the Cooperstown Winter Carnival for the future. Please sign up with Lions Club President Peter Deysenroth by calling 607-547-8231 or emailing peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com by Thursday, March 31.

The Cooperstown Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesdays, September through June, 6:30 pm at Upstate Bar and Grill. The Club conducts many fund development endeavors to enhance life in the Cooperstown area for various groups, families and individuals. The mission of Lions Clubs International is to create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people for humanitarian needs by providing voluntary services through community involvement and international cooperation. For more information about Lions Club, visit www.lionsclubs.org or the Cooperstown Lions Club’s Facebook at facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/.