‘Live in HD’ Kicks Off with ‘Les Contes d’Hoffmann’

By CASPAR EWIG

ONEONTA

Touting a premier work and three new productions of operatic classics, the Metropolitan Opera and Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center recently announced the Met’s 2024-2025 “Live in HD” season.

The season opener will be Jacques Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” on October 5, followed by the Met premier of Jeanine Tesori’s 2023 opera “Grounded” on October 19 and Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca” on November 23. Rounding out the year, on December 7, an encore presentation of the 2006 abridged English version of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” will be rebroadcast.

A contemporary opera, Tesori’s “Grounded” is a Metropolitan Opera-commissioned work that wrestles with the ethical, psychological and emotional issues connected with remote warfare. It was first performed at the Washington National Opera in November 2023 to mixed reviews.

“Live in HD” continues with Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on January 25 and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio” on March 15. Thereafter, the season will close with an opera-packed month of May. Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” will be broadcast on May 3, followed two weeks later by a new production of Richard Strauss’ “Salome” on May 17 and Gioachino Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on May 31.

All performances are offered at the Foothill’s The Loft at 34 Market Street. Because the performances are broadcasts of live presentations at the Met, they will begin at 1 p.m., except for the production of “Aida,” which will begin at 12:30 pm.

Prior to the opening of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” Abby Kreh Gibson, vice president of The Guild of Glimmerglass Festival, will host a pre-opera discussion beginning at 12:15 p.m.

“Music, including operatic music, is my oxygen and I like to convey an appreciation for the music of the opera in addition to the acting, the scenery and the story line,” Gibson said.

By making the presentation prior to the overture, Gibson said she hopes to convey an appreciation for the coming attraction. In addition, Gibson will lead “Talking Opera” presentations to be posted on the guild website Tuesday and Thursday of the week prior to each opera.

The cost of attending performances of the “Live in HD” series is $22.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, $17.00 for members of the Glimmerglass Guild and Center for Continuing Adult Learning, and $12.00 for students. A season ticket to all eight operas with special living room-type seating is available for $198.00. A light lunch of sandwiches and snacks will be available for purchase.

For further information, visit www.foothillspac.org.