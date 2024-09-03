Local Art for Sale at ‘Art in the Park’ on Sept. 8

WEST WINFIELD—An opportunity for early Christmas shopping and art collecting will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, when the Upper Unadilla Valley Association hosts “Art in the Park.”

The event is free and open to the public, and features works by artists from West Winfield, Bridgewater, Unadilla Forks, Leonardsville, and West Edmeston, as well as localities and rural areas surrounding those communities. It will be held in the enclosed pavilion at the Town of Winfield Park, just off State Route 20 in the village, in order to protect the artists’ work and the public from the possibility of inclement weather.

Art in the Park is not intended as a craft show, organizers said, but will focus on showcasing two-dimensional pieces that include drawings, paintings, collage, printmaking, and photography.

There is no cost to participate and no artist commissions required. To reserve a spot in the show, depending upon remaining availability, contact UUVA President Larraine McNulty at jlmcn@frontiernet.net or (315) 855-4368.

Founded in 1969, the non-profit Upper Unadilla Valley Association works to preserve, protect, and highlight the Upper Unadilla Valley’s natural and historic resources. UUVA activities include a perennial plant sale, a Mount Markham Central School District senior scholarship, summer event showcasing the region’s positive attributes, and a banquet featuring a presentation tied to its summer event or a subject related to the group’s overall mission.