Envoy Margie Aitken in the Salvation Army Food Pantry. (Photo by Brianna Ferguson)

Local Charities Rally to Feed Families During Federal Shutdown Crisis

By BRIANNA FERGUSON

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

While the U.S. federal government shutdown is nearing a possible end after a historic 40-plus days, many Otsego County residents are still struggling to put food on the table after losing SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) food benefits for nearly two weeks. Luckily, food pantries and community meal sites around the county have stepped in to help those area residents who need emergency food assistance.

In Oneonta, St. Mary’s Food Pantry and The Salvation Army Food Pantry are among the more than half-dozen agencies in the city that are rallying to assist those community members experiencing food security as a direct result of the government shutdown.

These feeding centers went on alert soon after the shutdown started on October 1. Food banks and community kitchens around the nation quickly began preparing for an increase in the number of families who need food assistance. Oneonta’s local charities were no different, stockpiling food and readying their facilities throughout October, anticipating an influx of patrons when the federal benefits lapsed on November 1.

St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry located on 26 Elm Street. (Photo by Brianna Ferguson)

St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry shelves almost empty from the increase in demand. (Photo by Brianna Ferguson)

“We’ve gotten an extra grant to help, to buy food from the main food bank in Latham,” explained Food Ministry Coordinator Steve Colton of the St. Mary’s Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Speaking only a few days after the November benefit checks failed to appear in recipients’ accounts, Colton was already expecting usage of their services to double: “I’m probably going to have to start ordering twice a month instead of just once a month.”

“I think a lot of people are just realizing that ‘Hey, this is real,’” said Colton.

At the Salvation Army in Oneonta, Envoy Margie Aitken explained that this time of year is always extra busy, with community members are filling out “Christmas Applications” in order to receive food and toys for their families during the upcoming holiday season. Due to the shutdown, there is now a rise in patrons needing extra food assistance immediately. Meeting that increased demand is putting a strain on the Salvation Army’s resources.

“Usually we have a little more flexibility in having the food readily available,” said Aitken. But the staff and volunteers are rising to the challenge: “We’re being creative in how we can assist, through the Christmas baskets and things like that, to make sure that we’re spending as little as possible but still giving as much as we can.”

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, families are turning to pantries to help put an extra-special meal on the table. Oneonta food pantry and community meal site resources are being stretched thinner than usual due to the increasing demand.

Mission-based organizations like St. Mary’s and the Salvation Army are persevering.

“We don’t just do this at Christmas. This is 365 days a year,” stated Aitken, ensuring the public that they will continue to help citizens in need no matter what happens. “We are serving the community. Our office is open Monday through Friday. And on Sundays, we also prepare a hot meal; anybody’s welcome to come to that for no charge,” Aitken said.

Oneonta residents who wish to help their neighbors in need can continue to donate food to local pantries, even if it is a small amount. Colton and Aitken both remind the community that every donation makes a difference. The Salvation Army also has its annual Red Kettle Campaign event starting in November and running through Christmas Eve. Volunteers with the ubiquitous red buckets will be seen around the county in front of storefronts.

Other food pantries and meal sites in the city and town of Oneonta are Your Safe Haven at 18 Elm Street and the Helping Hands Food Pantry at the Oneonta Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 634 NY-205.

St. Mary’s Food Pantry is located at 26 Elm Street in downtown Oneonta. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday weekly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Salvation Army Food Pantry is located at 25 River Street. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Service, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.