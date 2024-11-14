Brian Wrubleski and daughter Alex Gunther relax for a moment with 18-month-old Grayson Gunther as they prepare for Friday’s anniversary celebration at Mel’s at 22. (Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Local Eatery Celebrates 10th Year

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

Located on what was once considered a “bad luck corner,” Mel’s at 22 celebrates its 10-year anniversary later this week. As of Sunday, November 17, the popular Cooperstown restaurant at the corner of Chestnut and Main officially moves into its second decade serving classic American cuisine.

“My dad was presented with the opportunity to open his own restaurant and decided he was ready to make that step,” Alexandra Gunther remembered. “He called me up and said hey, do you want to move back home and open a restaurant?

“Seemed like a good idea,” she said.

Mel’s at 22 was established by Brian Wrubleski in 2014. The restaurant is named in memory of Brian’s wife, Maryellen, who had always loved his food and supported him in every aspect of life. She passed away in December 2013.

According to Brian, at the time he had been working in the culinary industry for 30 years, and he had been looking for a restaurant to call his own.

“Mel’s at 22 came at a time when hope was needed,” he said.

Ten years later, Brian Wrubleski has handed over the reins to daughter Alex, but he is still an integral part of the business.

“We wear a lot of hats,” Alex said. “One of my goals for the first year were open was to have worked and operated every position. I wanted to be ready to work any station needed. Some days I will be cooking your meals, others I will be seating you for your reservation. My dad will be prepping and completing catering jobs, or maybe dropping off your delivery for lunch.”

The restaurant business has changed over the last decade, Alex mused.

“COVID really paved the way for take-out business and deliveries. It opened a new window for us to serve more people that way,” she explained.

What has remained the same, though, is the industry’s competitive nature.

“As with any business, it’s a competitive market,” Alex continued, “and you have to stay on top of things. We try to change our menu often enough that it keeps you interested to have another meal.”

Mel’s currently has almost 20 employees, and one of the things Alex said she enjoys most about the restaurant industry is the human connection.

“The restaurant business really provides you with an extended family. We opened Mel’s shortly after the unexpected passing of my mother, and the relationships we formed with employees and customers helped us through a challenging time,” Alex recalled.

“Whether they are still employed with us or dining, the people are my favorite part. It’s like having a dinner party at your house, but much bigger. Just a bunch of people eating good food and enjoying each other’s company,” she added.

Alex made special mention of one employee in particular, Sean Murray, who has remained with Mel’s since opening day.

“Sean has been an important member of Mel’s. He started off as a part-time bartender and is now managing the restaurant with us. Sean has become family to us, and we have appreciated his loyalty over the last 10 years,” she said.

At the same time, people are the driving force behind aspects of the business Alex and Brian enjoy least.

“Staffing shortages and employee longevity are a real problem everywhere, but especially in the restaurant business,” Brian pointed out.

For Alex’s part, “No one likes to hear the negative stuff—an upset customer or a bad review. Unfortunately, sometimes those moments stick out more than the positive stuff. And people don’t always see what is going on in the background of what it takes to get that meal on a plate. We are just people being people, at the end of the day.”

In their spare time, aside from running a successful restaurant and popular gathering place, Brian and Alex strive to remain connected to the community in other ways.

“We like to be involved in many of the activities that take place in town, like the Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause fundraiser or Winter Carnival,” Alex said. “My dad is an active member of St. Mary’s Church and helps with several events held there as well.”

On Friday, November 15—in celebration of 10 years as one of Cooperstown’s most beloved eateries—Mel’s at 22 will feature live music by a local band, drink specials and free hors d’oeuvres.

“We’re going to have the Kenesaw Mountain Boys play—Scott Anderson on guitar and harmonica, Angus Mackie, bass, Chuck Matteson, drums, Amar Sastry, lead guitar, Cliff Schadt, mandolin, and Butch Yager, congas. It seemed only fitting, since they were the first band to play for us. We just want to show our appreciation for all the support throughout the years,” Alex said.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the past decade,” Alex continued. “We are grateful for everyone that has stepped through our doors. You have left a mark on Mel’s and we hope for another decade!”

As the year winds to a close, Brian hopes to get back into live music on a more regular basis. Food and drink pairings may be in the offing as well, he said.

Mel’s at 22 is located at 22 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. To learn more, visit melsat22.com.