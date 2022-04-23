Local Musicians Perform In Benefit Concert

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 24

UKRAINE BENEFIT – 2 p.m. Come out for concert featuring classical, folk, and contemporary music by local performers. Proceeds benefit the United Methodist Committee on Relief, and the International Medical Corp. Admission is by donation. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or e-mail pastorsharonrb@gmail.com

RECRUITNY – Local fire stations open their doors to the public to recruit community members to the local volunteer fire department. Visit with the Richfield Springs Vol. Fire Department, 3026 St. Hwy. 20, Richfield Springs. 315-858-0863.

SADD RUN/WALK – 11:30 a.m. Join the Oneonta community for the 24th annual S.A.D.D. Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair. The in-person event is returning from a 2 year hiatus, digital option will be available. Registration required. Oneonta High School, 130 East St., Oneonta. 607-433- 8243 ext. 2225 or visit saddstridesforsafety.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=8944

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

TRAIL OPENING – 1 – 3 p.m. Experience the beauty of the newly reopened woodland Doc Ahlers Road Trail with the Otsego Land Trust, Otsego County Conservation Association, and Otsego 2000. The reopening will include a short acknowledgement, and a ‘limb’ cutting to open the new trail followed by a guided hike of moderate difficulty. Free, registration required, all welcome. Lordsland Preserve, 277 Doc Ahlers Rd., Cherry Valley. 607-547-2366 or visit otsegolandtrust.org/calendar/lordsland-preserve-trail-opening-guided-hike-w9xmy

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Presentation ‘Straight around Allen, The Allen Ginsberg Project, and the East Hill Farm in Cherry Valley’ featuring Bob Rosenthal, poet, memoirist, and secretary to poet Allen Ginsberg, discussing his memoir, The Allen Ginsberg Project, and life on Ginsberg’s East Hill Farm in Cherry Valley. Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com

AUDITIONS – 4 – 6 p.m. Try out for a role with the Templeton Players performances of a 19th century farce and a musical Box & Cox show. Registration Required. Held at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. E-mail auditions@fenimoreart.org