Local States of Emergency Declared After Tornado Confirmed in Pittsfield

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

OTSEGO COUNTY

Two Otsego County towns have declared local states of emergency following the June 30 severe weather event that left multiple roads blocked, damaged several homes, and prompted a National Weather Service investigation that has now confirmed a tornado touched down in the Town of Pittsfield. Cleanup and recovery operations remain active as officials work to restore safe travel and assess structural damage.

The Town of Pittsfield issued its declaration on June 30 at 20:30 hours, citing “a significant weather‑related incident…ultimately impacted several roads deemed impassable due to trees and wires down.”

Town Supervisor Lisa L. Jackson said the conditions posed an immediate threat to public safety and required formal action under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law. The declaration will remain in effect for 30 days unless rescinded. Pittsfield also enacted Emergency Orders for a five‑day period, from June 30 through July 5, directing that “there is to be no unnecessary travel in the Town of Pittsfield.”

Laurens issued a similar declaration the following morning, July 1 at 08:00 hours. Town officials reported that the same weather system caused “several roads deemed impassable due to trees and wires down,” creating hazardous conditions for residents and emergency responders.

Supervisor Dean Buccheri stated that Laurens’ local state of emergency will also remain in effect for 30 days or until lifted. Emergency Orders in Laurens run from July 1 through July 6, likewise prohibiting unnecessary travel.

The declarations came just hours before the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pittsfield. According to the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, survey teams identified a damage path along County Highway 49 near Ketchum Road. Additional tornadic indicators were found in Laurens along Crawford Road near County Highway 10, though assessments there remain ongoing.

Preliminary reports show several homes and structures sustained significant damage, with four considered total losses. Six residents have been displaced, though no injuries were reported. County officials emphasized that emergency response and recovery efforts are still underway, with local and state agencies coordinating debris removal, utility restoration, and structural evaluations.

Both towns’ emergency declarations and travel restrictions are intended to support those operations and protect residents while crews continue clearing fallen trees, repairing downed lines, and reopening blocked roads. Officials say additional updates will be provided as assessments progress and conditions improve.