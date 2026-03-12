Local Students Take Top Honors at Regional History Competition

By NIKKA DE LA CUESTA

COOPERSTOWN

On February 28, Cooperstown Central School hosted a regional National History Day competition, drawing students from across the Catskill region to showcase their research, creativity, and passion for history. This year’s theme, “Revolution, Reaction, and Reform in History,” coincided with the 250th anniversary of the United States and invited students to examine how actions, ideas, and events can spark change locally, nationally, and globally. The event featured exhibits, models, documentaries, websites, and papers that approached the theme from a wide range of perspectives. Participants came from Cooperstown, Milford, and Richfield, primarily junior-high students, along with a few freshmen from Cooperstown. They not only presented months of dedicated work but also connected with peers, received feedback from judges, and deepened their understanding of how the past continues to shape the world around them.

Teachers, judges and the broader school community played a vital role in making the National History Day competition a meaningful experience for everyone involved. Cooperstown Central School teachers guided students through each step of the research process, from developing strong thesis statements to refining their final presentations. Volunteer judges, including educators, local historians, and history enthusiasts, devoted their time to carefully reviewing each project and offering thoughtful, constructive feedback.

Cristal De La Cruz, the NYSHD state coordinator, was impressed with the quality of the students’ work, saying she is “always in awe of the breadth of knowledge and creativity that students bring to all levels of the NHD contests.”

Behind the scenes, staff, families, and community supporters helped organize materials, provide refreshments, and create a welcoming environment for visiting schools. Their collective efforts not only ensured the event ran smoothly but also demonstrated a shared commitment to celebrating student achievement and fostering a deeper appreciation for history.

Students were at the heart of the National History Day experience, bringing the theme to life through their curiosity, hard work, and personal interests. As they conducted research, analyzed primary and secondary sources, and refined their arguments, they built important skills in critical thinking, public speaking, and collaboration.

“History Day is a perfect way to learn and explore history,” said Genevieve Lamp, a student at Milford Central School.

Riley Brandise from CCS added, “NHD gave me the chance to gain more knowledge and opportunities.”

For many, presenting their projects to judges and peers was a moment of pride and growth, reinforcing their confidence as young historians and active citizens who have a voice in how history is understood and remembered.

The winners of the competition from the junior and senior divisions were:

Junior Individual Exhibit

1st Place: “Battle of Gettysburg”—Carter Brown, Milford CSD

2nd Place: “A Fight for Freedom”—Riley Brandise, Cooperstown CSD

Honorable Mention: “Levi Strauss: Blue Jeans”—Hunter Archer-Pighinni, Cooperstown CSD

Junior Group Exhibit

1st Place: “The 19th Amendment: Women’s Rights are Human Rights”—Bailey Pernat, Patricia De La Cuesta and Leila Harrington, Cooperstown CSD

2nd Place: “Women’s Rights”— Islla Martincorena and Danika McAdams, Milford CSD

Honorable Mention: “The Stock Market Crash 1929”—Wyatt Bradley and Oliver Norwood, Cooperstown CSD

Senior Group Exhibit

1st Place: “Civilian Conservation Corps”—Rowan Brown, Alfred Hom and Micah Raffo, Cooperstown CSD

Junior Individual Website

1st Place: “Cherry Valley Massacre”—Genevieve Lamp, Milford CSD

Senior Individual Website

Senior Individual Website 1st Place: “Selling Salvation: Exposing Church Corruption in the Protestant Reformation”—Nikka De La Cuesta, Cooperstown CSD

Junior Individual Documentary

1st Place: “The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution”—Emmett Allred, Richfield Springs CSD

Senior Group Documentary

1st Place: “The Declaration of Independence”—Douglas Geertgens and Finn Lukovsky, Cooperstown CSD

Junior Paper

1st Place: “The Small Pox Vaccine”—Phoebe Dill, Cooperstown CSD

2nd Place: “The Whiskey Rebellion”—Willa MacLeish, Cooperstown CSD

Special Awards

OWL Scholar Award (Oneonta World of Learning): “The 1896 Olympics”—Quinton Kantor and Eliyah Negrillo, Cooperstown CSD

The Spirit of the American Revolution Award (Catskill History Day): “Declaration of Independence”—Douglas Geertgens and Finn Lukovsky, Cooperstown CSD

Spirit of Eleanor Roosevelt (Mary Ann Luciano Award): “A Fight for Freedom: The Seneca Falls Convention”—Riley Brandise, Cooperstown

Looking ahead, the excitement and momentum from this year’s competition will continue as qualifying students advance to the next level of National History Day. The next contest will be held at SUNY Oneonta on Sunday, April 26, where participants will once again share their historical research with a wider audience. This upcoming event will offer students another opportunity to refine their projects, engage with new ideas, and represent their schools and communities with pride as they continue exploring how revolution, reaction, and reform have shaped our world.

Nikka De La Cuesta is a current ninth-grade student at Cooperstown Central School and a senior division individual website competitor.