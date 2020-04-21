Low-Risk Hospitals Can Again Conduct Elective Surgeries

Restriction May Be Lifted At Bassett

ALBANY – In daily briefing, Governor Cuomo announced today that elective outpatient treatments can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term.

Hospitals will be able to resume performing elective outpatient treatments next Monday if the hospital capacity is over 25 percent for the county and if there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days.

Asked about the governor’s announcement, Bassett spokesperson Karen Huxtable-Hooker said, “We are working toward beginning elective surgeries in approximately two weeks, IF the current trends continue and we meet the criteria as outlined in the governor’s announcement.”

If a hospital is located in a county eligible to resume elective outpatient treatments, but that hospital has a capacity under 25 percent or has had more than 10 new hospitalizations in the past 10 days, that hospital is not eligible to resume elective surgeries.

If a county or hospital that has resumed elective surgery experiences a decrease in hospital capacity below the 25 percent threshold or an increase of 10 or more new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, elective surgeries must cease. Further, patients must test negative for COVID-19 prior to any elective outpatient treatment. The State Department of Health will issue guidance on resuming elective surgeries.

Restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Erie, Orange and Rensselaer counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the region.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state will take a regional approach to reopening and will make decisions on which counties and regions to open and when to open them based on the facts and data specific to that area. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will coordinate Western New York’s public health and reopening strategy, and former Lieutenant Governor Robert Duffy will volunteer as a special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes’ public health and reopening strategy.

The Governor also announced he will be meeting with President Trump at the White House today to discuss testing.