Lt. Governor Tells Cooperstown: 'Market To 19 Million New Yorkers' 08/10/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News HOCHUL AT TOURISM ROUNDTABLE 'Market To Staycations,' Lieutenant Governor Says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, hosted A "Staycation Tourism" roundtable at the Baseball Hall of Fame this afternoon, listening to how local tourism drivers – from Brewery Ommegang, The Farmers' and Fenimore Art Museums, Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce and the Glimmerglass Festival – are surviving and struggling during the pandemic. "Let's market to the 19 million New Yorkers who may have had Cooperstown on their bucket list, but never made the trip," she told the gathered group. With Hochul is Tim Mead, Hall of Fame president. This morning, Hochul hosted a similar roundtable in Saratoga, another tourism magnet, and has held other ones in the Finger Lakes and Thousand Islands. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)