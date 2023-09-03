Majestic Mountain Dog

ONEONTA—Meet Daisy. She is a 6-month-old Bernese mountain dog and new to Oneonta. According to mom Madison Rivera, “She’s been loving the snow and is the sweetest pup!” We invite you to send pictures of your furry, feathered or finned friends to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in the newspapers and, later this week, we’ll be launching our new online “Furever Friends and Purrfect Pets” photo gallery, in honor of the important role animals play in our lives. Photo provided