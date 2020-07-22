Man Arrested In Railyards After Stabbing

OPD Used State Police Drone In Search

ONEONTA – An Oneonta man was arrested following a manhunt into the Oneonta railyards after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance, Oneonta Police Chief reported this morning.

Brian J. Boore, 40, Oneonta, was arrested after police responded to a call to a residence on Burnside Avenue of a “stabbing in progress” by a housemate of the victim. When they arrived, they found the victim “bleeding profusely” from multiple lacerations.

Shortly before police arrived, Boore allegedly fled into the railyards, and with assistance from University Police and State Police, including the drone unit, OPD began a manhunt.

“They flew the drone over the railyards,” said Brenner.”And when they landed, he came out of the brush,”

Boore was charged with assault in the first degree and burglary and transported to the Otsego County Jail. “We believe he went to the residence with the intent of hurting the victim,” said Brenner.

The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. According to Brenner, he is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.