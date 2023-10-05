Advertisement. Advertise with us

Many Hands…

COOPERSTOWN—You’ve heard the saying, “Many hands make light work.” Last Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Growing Community Harvest Potluck Supper was made possible by many hands, including (but by no means limited to), clockwise from left: Kristen Leonard, Kristen Griger, Rebecca Weil, Anna Meyerhoff, Ellen Pope, Maureen Murray, Karen Katz and MJ Harris (in the middle). This year’s supper was well attended and plans are already underway for 2024. Organizers and those who shared food and conversation should be congratulated for their community spirit and a job well done. (Photo by Kristen Leonard)

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Date Set for Community Harvest Supper

Growing Community has announced its plans for the 9th Annual Community Harvest Supper, featuring a potluck, music and camaraderie at a dining table to be set up on Main Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 08-09-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 Explore Oneonta Main Street Historic District WALKING TOUR – 5 p.m. “Historic Main Street Walking Tour” with Bob Brzozowski, Steve Yerly, and Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope. Admission by donation. Walk-ins welcome. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/ DINE OUT – Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Bella Michael’s, 57 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-9166 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/?sd=1672531200&ed=1703980800…

Local Musician and Teacher Performs in Italy, Czechia

The long-serving Cooperstown High School music teacher and performer spent nearly six weeks practicing his craft for a variety of audiences in Italy and the Czech Republic, working all night and exploring the accumulated centuries of history and culture by day.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE