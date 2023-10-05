Many Hands…

COOPERSTOWN—You’ve heard the saying, “Many hands make light work.” Last Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Growing Community Harvest Potluck Supper was made possible by many hands, including (but by no means limited to), clockwise from left: Kristen Leonard, Kristen Griger, Rebecca Weil, Anna Meyerhoff, Ellen Pope, Maureen Murray, Karen Katz and MJ Harris (in the middle). This year’s supper was well attended and plans are already underway for 2024. Organizers and those who shared food and conversation should be congratulated for their community spirit and a job well done. (Photo by Kristen Leonard)