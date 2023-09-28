Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Andrew Marietta

Vision Important in Clerk Race

As the November 7 election approaches, Otsego County will select its new county clerk. The race has been framed around experience, but I would counter that the race is about vision. I will be voting for MacGuire Benton for county clerk because he will bring a focus on entrepreneurialism and improved accessibility of services to our residents.

Furthermore, MacGuire Benton is a member of the next generation of leaders that will invest in our local community and government. In my conversations with local business owners and county and community leaders, there is a shared concern about “brain drain” and the departure of young people from our region.

MacGuire Benton represents a grassroots response to these concerns, and I applaud him for stepping forward. I ask my fellow residents to support his candidacy for county clerk and invest in the future of Otsego County.

Andrew Marietta
Otsego County Representative, Village of Cooperstown and
Town of Otsego

