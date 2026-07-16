GOHS Trustee Frank Antonucci, GOHS Executive Director Dr. Marcela Micucci, GOHS Trustee Bob Brzozowski and GOHS Trustee Art Torrey. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

Markers Unveiled at Riverside Cemetery, U&D Depot

By BILL BELLEN

ONEONTA

Carrying on the legacy of a 2025 season chock full of five marker unveilings, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society kicked off the summer with the unveilings of two new historical markers at the Riverside Cemetery and the old Ulster & Delaware Railroad Depot.

The first of these new markers was unveiled at Riverside Cemetery at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to commemorate its continued historic legacy. The cemetery was established behind the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street on land donated by Katherine and Frederick Brown. The seven-acre cemetery is the resting place of many of Oneonta’s most influential early inhabitants, from early settlers to Revolutionary War veterans. Many notable families have headstones featured at the site, including those of the Fox, Watkins, Ford, Baker, Huntington and McDonald families. Riverside Cemetery is also the site of a soldier’s monument, dedicated in 1871, honoring 27 local soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

“Surprisingly, many residents are not aware that there is a cemetery in downtown Oneonta,” said Dr. Marcela Micucci, executive director of the GOHS. “The marker is a great opportunity to bring more awareness to its central location and significant history.”

This marker—as well the one later unveiled at the U&D Depot—were both funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, an organization dedicated to financing historical marker placements for still-standing structures across New York. The application process entailed extensive research into primary documents covering both topics, followed by coordination with the City of Oneonta’s Department of Public Works to choose a location best fit for the installation.

Despite ill-temper weather shortly beforehand, the unveiling of the Riverside Cemetery marker went off without a hitch. Micucci recounted that roughly 20 people attended the unveiling, with around 30 taking part in the walking tour of the cemetery led by GOHS Trustees Frank Antonucci, Bob Brzozowski and Art Torrey that followed shortly thereafter. The tour placed a special emphasis on the Revolutionary veterans buried at the site, paying them special homages in honor of America250.

GOHS Trustees Frank Antonucci, Bob Brzozowski and Art Torrey led the walking tour that followed the Riverside Cemetery marker unveiling. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

Just a little over a week later at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, crowds gathered once more to view the unveiling of the second marker of the season at the historic U&D Depot, now home to The Depot Restaurant and Tavern.

Completed in 1900, this station served as the terminus point for the Ulster and Delaware Railroad. Passenger and freight trains began and ended their journeys to and from Kingston for decades from this depot. After weathering buyouts and mergers, passenger and mail services along what was now a branch of the New York Central line came to a close in 1954, followed by freight services in 1965. The Delaware-Otsego Line was formed by local residents of Oneonta after all service on the NYC line stopped, operating for a few years as a tribute line offering short excursion trips before also closing in 1971. The Depot Restaurant and Tavern took its place in the old terminus station in 1974, where it has remained since.

The marker at The Depot represents just the latest chapter in the GOHS’s efforts to raise awareness about the U&D’s corner of Oneonta’s past. Bhanupratap Gaur, visitor services supervisor for the GOHS and curator of their latest special exhibit on the legacy of the U&D Railroad, was overjoyed that the historical society could continue its work covering the line’s history.

Dr. Micucci and GOHS Visitor Services Supervisor Bhanupratap Gaur. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

Dr. Micucci and Judy Hurlburt, owner of The Depot. (Photo by Bill Bellen)

“I’m very glad we were able to exhibit the Ulster & Delaware at the Oneonta History Center and Museum the way we did, and that it can be followed up by recognizing this depot as part of a great, different aspect of Oneonta’s rich railroading history,” Gaur said.

Micucci also spoke fondly of the site, sharing that The Depot and its sister station on Market Street from the Delaware and Hudson Railroad stand as “a testament to Oneonta’s efforts to preserve our local history and historic buildings.” She also shared how grateful she was that the unveiling was “an opportunity to not only commemorate the U&D station and its history, but also celebrate the existing local business now housed in it.”

In total contrast to the prior unveiling, the weather presented a crowd of more than 30 onlookers with a pleasant sunny afternoon to enjoy alongside the unveiling. Micucci and Gaur both spoke at the event, offering a history of the station and many thank yous to all the people who helped bring together the research and resources needed to place the marker. Following the brief remarks, members of the crowd joined in for a visit inside the Depot, which Gaur said “is always a fun time!”

The next unveiling in the 2026 historical marker series will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 on Fair Street near Belmont Circle to commemorate the site of the Oneonta Fairgrounds.