Marks: Bassett Making Wrong Decision

The decision by Bassett Healthcare Network to close FoxCare Fitness Center by the end of May is a travesty for the community and the over 700-plus current members of the healthcare facility. Bassett’s mission is, and should always remain as, to support wellness and fitness programs designed to encourage nutrition, exercise, and preventative health measures which ensure the health and well-being of people of all ages—this is especially important for adults living in our rural community.

Adults who are physically active and at a healthy weight live about seven years longer than those who are not active and are obese. And the important part is that those extra years are generally healthier years! Staying active helps delay or prevent chronic illnesses and diseases associated with aging. So active adults maintain their quality of life and independence longer as they age.

Regular physical activity can relieve stress, anxiety, depression and anger. It is that “feel good sensation” you get after doing something physical. Exercise serves as a pill with no side effects. Most people notice they feel better over time as physical activity becomes a regular part of their lives. Isn’t this what Bassett should be advocating for their patients and the community at large?

In addition, the therapy pool provides natural resistance and buoyancy that reduces the stress on joints. Many adults who live with arthritis find that water therapy is a great way to stay active and lessen the pain on their joints. Many adults find that they are able to do certain exercises in the water that they are not able to in a traditional exercise class. Many times the social setting increases confidence, cardiovascular health and reduces overall mental stress all the while enjoying a relaxing atmosphere. Again, all the more reason to maintain the aquatic facility at FoxCare Fitness.

The members have come to trust, appreciate and value all the hard work that the dedicated, professional staff at FoxCare has done over the years to develop relationships with their members—from the minute we walk in the door until the time we leave. We are met with a sincerity that we matter, and that is just one of the many reasons many of us have joined there. The staff is well-trained and willing to help in any way, from answering questions about wellness goals to designing personal fitness training programs in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere.

FoxCare Fitness adds immeasurable value to the Bassett Healthcare Network and A. O. Fox Hospital, and it should continue to play a greater role in preventative health maintenance. It is time for Bassett to give FoxCare Fitness the promotional attention that is long overdue and that it deserves—to promote health fairs, continue to encourage employees to become members, and engage in and financially support FoxCare to continue as an extension of community health. It is vital to this community to keep this premiere center open at any and all costs.

Carolyn Marks

Oneonta