Martini, Oberacker RunFor County Board Again

For County Board Again

Two additional members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives have confirmed they are running for another term:

• Freshman county Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta, elected in November 2017, announced a few moments ago.

• Late last week, county Rep. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who chairs the county board’s Public Works Committee, also confirmed his intention.

Martini, the mother of two, is a writer and editor for SUNY Oneonta’s alumni magazine, Reflections.

Oberacker, father of two, is CEO of Formtech Solutions, a food research company that he recently moved from Texas to Schenevus so he could better focus on an effort to bring a 300-jop distribution center there.

Others planning to run again are the chairman, David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield. Also, county Reps. Danny Lapin and Andrew Stammel, both Oneonta Democrats, have announced.

Two other Oneonta Democrats, vice chairman Gary Koutnik and freshman Liz Shannon, are retiring.

Two young Democrats, Clark Oliver, Otsego County Young Democrats president, and Wilson Wells, a recent SUNY Oneonta grad, have announced they are seeking to succeed Koutnik and Shannon respectively.

Petitions to run for office locally are due in the county Board of Elections April 1-4.