Mary E. Ives, 86; Community Volunteer, Avid Quilter

SCHENEVUS – Mary E. Ives, 86, a community volunteer and avid quilter, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

She was born on April 6, 1932, in Jefferson, the daughter of Willard and Edith (Bowker) Madden.

Mary and Norman Ives were married July 20, 1949, in the Second Baptist Church, Worcester. He predeceased her Jan. 27, 2009.

Mary volunteered for the Meals on Wheels and the Storehouse in Worcester for many years.

She was an avid quilter and reader and enjoyed doing puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Celeste Hanson of Schenevus, Roger and wife, Joan of Charlotteville, Brenda Foster of Angier, N.C., Lisa and husband, William Brooker of North Carolina, Shannon and husband, Peter Oberacker, of Schenevus, Denise and husband, Ken Brown, of Owego, Darin and wife, Charity, of Westford and Ryan and wife, Crescent, of North Carolina; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; special niece, Arline Silvernail; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was predeceased by her grandson, Kevin M. Hanson.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, April 4, at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St. in Worcester with the Rev. Kathy Brumbaugh, officiating.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Mary to the United Methodist Church, 70 Main St., Schenevus, NY 12155.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hellerskinnerfh.com.